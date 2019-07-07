Divorces in UK won't be recognised in Ireland after Brexit

Divorces obtained in the UK will not be recognised in Ireland after Brexit.

Members of the Bar Council have warned that automatic recognition of divorces from Britain and the north under EU law would end here after the UK leaves the EU.

According to the Sunday Times, this means people in Ireland with UK divorces wouldn't be able to remarry until new laws were introduced.

Divorce only became legal in Ireland in 1996 following a referendum the previous year.

The referendum earlier this year means there is no defined period of separation necessary before a Court may grant a divorce.