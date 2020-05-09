News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Divorces granted online for first time in Ireland

By Ciarán Sunderland
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 12:05 PM

Divorces have been granted online for the first time in Irish history.

The Irish Independent reports that three decrees were allowed yesterday where the people involved appeared via video link

Remote hearings have been adopted by the Courts Service since Easter because of social distancing rules.

The measures could be in place until the end of next year according to the Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, One Family, a lone-parent advocate group, has welcomed the announcement that the District Court is to hear more access and child maintenance cases during the COVID crisis.

Speaking about the move, Karen Kiernan, CEO of One Family said the group had received an increase number of calls in recent weeks from concerned parents about access visits and child maintenance payments.

She said: "We are very pleased to note the Courts Service and the President of the District Court listen to our concerns on these issues and commit to hearing access and maintenance issues as urgent.”

