DivorceRef: Referendum expected to pass by large majority

The Divorce Referendum is expected to ease into a yes vote with the exit poll showing support of 87%.

That compares to the Ireland of 1995 when just over 50% of people voted to lift the ban on divorce.

The Coalition for YES, a coalition of NGOs and lawyers, have welcomed the results of the exit poll.

The executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), Liam Herrick, said: "With this vote, we have taken a huge leap towards protecting the rights of people who need a divorce.

It will also help to ensure that people who are stuck in dangerous or financially and emotionally distressing situations can be freed from them.

Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Children's Rights Alliance said: "This referendum was essential to address our punishing divorce laws. Children need to be protected during divorce.

"Our new divorce law and family supports need to be designed with this in mind."

Culture Minister and Fine Gael’s Divorce Campaign director of elections, Josepha Madigan, says it shows the kindness and compassion of the people of Ireland.

"I'm pleased about the deep swell of kindness and compassion that the Irish people have had for those going through a marital breakdown and that they recognise that," said Minister Madigan.

"They have demonstrated that over the past number of years."