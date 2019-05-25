DivorceRef: First results from divorce referendum announced

The first results from the referendum on liberalising divorce laws have been announced.

Voters were asked to vote yes or not to reduce the lengthy period separated couples have to wait before they can obtain a formal divorce.

Early indications are that over 80% have voted in favour of liberalising divorce laws.

County Louth voted 82.35% yes, and 17.65% no. Turnout was 48.67%

County Monaghan voted 75.04% yes, and 24.96% no. Turnout was 56.97%

