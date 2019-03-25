NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Divorce referendum to be finalised and set for May

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 11:00 PM

The Government will tomorrow, March 26, agree the wording for May’s divorce referendum, which proposes reducing from four to two years the living apart period required for divorcing couples. Cabinet will also agree that the timeframe requirements for a couple seeking divorce be taken out of the Constitution and instead be decided by legislators.

The referendum proposal has been led by Arts Minister Josepha Madigan. The Government confirmed yesterday that the vote would take place on Friday, May 24, the same date as local and European elections.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, whose department oversees issues on divorce, will bring the wording and amendment proposals to Cabinet. It is also proposed for the vote that foreign divorces are recognised here. However, constitutional requirements will remain in place, saying that only a court may grant a divorce, that there is no prospect of reconciliation, and that there will be proper provision for the spouses and children.

The main change to divorce procedures, if approved by the electorate, would see couples having to live apart for two of the last four years, as opposed to three out of five under the current regime.

The Fine Gael-led Government is yet to appoint a campaign director for the vote, but it is believed Ms Madigan has an interest in the role. Meanwhile, the establishment of a welfare body to crack down on bogus self-employment will be proposed to the Government.

The agency would investigate alleged incidents of bogus self-employment in companies and tackle complex cases. Up to 200 welfare inspectors will track cases. Bogus employment situations can see workers forced to declare themselves self-employed rather than as employees. Such arrangements cost the State hundreds of millions of euro in lost revenue and deny workers key rights.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty will bring the proposals to Government. Ministers at their weekly meeting will also discuss Brexit. Elsewhere, the National Transport Authority will release its latest plans for a Dublin metro. These will include a timeframe for the northern part of the line and possible costs involved.

