Diver in critical condition after accident in Cork

File photo of the Crosshaven lifeboat.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 06:00 PM

A man is fighting for his life after a diving accident in Cork.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm this afternoon when the man, who was part of a diving party, got into difficulty while diving in Drake's Pool, a sheltered section of the Owenabue River, about one kilometre upstream from Crosshaven.

The river anchorage is a popular mooring point for yachts and small vessels and most diving activity in the area involves work on moorings.

Water depths in the area vary from six to eight metres.

The casualty was recovered unconscious by a diving colleague a short time later where CPR was administered.

Emergency services, including the local coast guard unit, the RNLI, HSE paramedics, two rapid response doctors, gardaí and the Waterford-based coast guard rescue helicopter were tasked to Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven in an operation which was coordinated by Valentia Marine Rescue Coordination Centre.

As the stricken diver was being raced ashore, the emergency services gathered at the pier where resuscitation efforts continued.

A decision was taken to stand down the helicopter and rush the diver by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood he remains in critical condition this evening.

The man, who is understood to be originally from Poland, is in his mid to late 40s and lives in south County Cork.


