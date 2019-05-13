NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Diver dies following incident off Donegal coast

The diver had been out on a boat north of Malin Head.
By Stephen Maguire
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 11:35 AM

A diver has died following an incident off the coast of Donegal.

The diver was airlifted from a boat off Inishowen around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The man is in his 30s but it is not yet known whether he is a local resident.

It has now been confirmed the diver passed away.

Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a diver who was unconscious on a dive boat north of Malin Head.

The diver was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

READ MORE

Man stabbed multiple times in Cork city

More on this topic

Update: Man found in water off Donegal dies

294 ferry passengers stranded in Baltic Sea

Watch as Irish holidaymaker captures dramatic mid-Atlantic rescue of stricken sailors

Yachtsman taken to safety after rescue operation

KEYWORDS

DonegalLetterkennyDiver

More in this Section

Wife of man who died in paragliding accident hopes to return lost wedding gift to couple

Harris: More needs to be done to raise awareness of risks of cocaine usage

Cork-Dublin train line labelled a 'drug trafficking' corridor

Music Generation programme expands into five new counties


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about vegan leather

7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »