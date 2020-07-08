Distillery co-founder bids to prevent dismissal

A co-founder and the managing director of the well-known Listoke Distillery in Co Louth is seeking an order preventing her dismissal from the company.

Last month businesswoman Bronagh Conlon brought High Court proceedings against Listoke Distillery Limited, challenging her purported suspension from her position as the firm's managing director.

Those set of proceedings were resolved, but Ms Conlon has brought a fresh application she seeking an injunction preventing her dismissal after the company decided to terminate her position on notice.

In her latest action, she seeks various orders, including one preventing the company from appointing anyone else to act as its managing director, as well as an order restraining her dismissal, pending the final outcome of her action.

The defendants, represented by Marcus Dowling, are opposing her application.

In June Ms Conlon, represented by Padraic Lyons, brought proceedings challenging her purported suspension from her role.

She had sought an injunction lifting her suspension from duty on May 22 last and a declaration that her suspension, pending an investigation into the provenance of a shareholders' agreement entered into in 2018, was invalid and not necessary.

When the matter returned before the High Court today, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds heard that on consent the first set of proceedings challenging her suspension could be struck out with an order that Ms Conlon's legal costs be paid by the defendant.

Mr Lyons said his client was now seeking a date for the hearing of her second motion, where she seeks an injunction preventing her employment from being terminated.

Under an agreement reached between the parties, Ms Conlon remains in her role as the firm's managing director.

Adjourning the matter, Ms Justice Reynolds said a hearing date would be fixed when all the documents had been exchanged between the parties.

The case will be mentioned before the court later this month.

The case had previously been adjourned by the judge to allow a mediation take place. That process did not result in a resolution of the dispute.

Listoke Distillery, located at Tenure, Dunleer, Co Louth, produces the Listoke 1777 brand of Irish gin as well as operates a gin school.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has stopped its regular activities and has been manufacturing hand sanitiser.