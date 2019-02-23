NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Disruption to Irish Rail services this weekend

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 07:32 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There will be significant disruption to Irish Rail services for passenger this weekend.

Line improvement works between Kildare and Portlaoise will affect services to and from Heuston Station.

Works in the north will also mean alterations to Enterprise services, with bus transfers operating between Newry and Belfast.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Barry Kenny said some stations in Dublin will also be closed.

He said: "Today and tomorrow we will have Pearse Street and Tara Street closed, and no DARTs operating between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock.

"That's because of Pearse Street Station roof works taking place this weekend as well.

"If you're travelling on the Dublin to Rosslare line that will involve bus transfers between Connolly and Bray as a result..."

