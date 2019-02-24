NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Disruption to Irish Rail services continue today

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 07:32 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More changes are on the cards to rail services today due to roof works at Pearse Station in Dublin.

DART services will run between Howth/Malahide and Connolly and between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones.

Continued line improvement works between Kildare and Portlaoise will affect services to and from Heuston Station.

Works in the north will also mean alterations to Enterprise services, with bus transfers operating between Newry and Belfast.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Jane Cregan says there will be some changes to arrivals and departures at Heuston today too.

"There is some service alterations due to track improvement works.

So customers travelling to Kerry, Cork and Limerick should check their times before they travel. Services are operating but there are some alterations to departure and arrival times.

You can check the status of your train on the website here.

More on this topic

Taoiseach to attend first ever EU-Arab League summit in Egypt

Three confirmed dead as cargo jet crashes into bay in Texas

Review of animal cruelty legislation to consider further regulations

Messi puts team success first after notching 50th career hat-trick


More in this Section

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'

Backing Government during Brexit negotiations a no-brainer – Micheál Martin


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »