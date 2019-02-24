Disruption to Irish Rail services continue today

More changes are on the cards to rail services today due to roof works at Pearse Station in Dublin.

DART services will run between Howth/Malahide and Connolly and between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones.

Continued line improvement works between Kildare and Portlaoise will affect services to and from Heuston Station.

Works in the north will also mean alterations to Enterprise services, with bus transfers operating between Newry and Belfast.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Jane Cregan says there will be some changes to arrivals and departures at Heuston today too.

"There is some service alterations due to track improvement works.

So customers travelling to Kerry, Cork and Limerick should check their times before they travel. Services are operating but there are some alterations to departure and arrival times.

You can check the status of your train on the website here.