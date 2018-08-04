‘Disruption’ in rural areas due to PO closures

The closure of post offices around the country will cause “huge disruption” to rural communities, Irish Rural Link has warned.

Its chief executive, Seamus Boland, said the closure of more than 160 post offices was far too many.

“The move will cause huge disruption to people’s lives because they will have no time to make alternative arrangements,” said Mr Boland.

Rural communities will have to wait until the end of the month before they find out if their local post office is to close.

An Post confirmed on Thursday that 161 postmasters had applied for the company’s voluntary retirement package agreed with the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

It said the number of post office closures was unlikely to rise above 161 out of a network of 1,111.

An Post will issue a list of the post offices that will close once the details have been confirmed with each postmaster at the end of August.

It wants to ensure all customer transactions have been transferred to a neighbouring office before the names of the affected offices are released.

Mr Boland said An Post was closing post offices “by stealth” and that there had been a failure to come up with an alternative solution.

“We don’t think it is credible to expect people to adapt quickly and easily to what has been announced,” he said.

It is going to impact very severely on the economies of each town or village affected.

Age Action also expressed concern about the widespread closure of post offices.

“Post offices play an essential role for older people in their communities, particularly to collect payments and to pay bills,” said Corona Joyce, Age Action’s senior policy officer.

Conradh na Gaeilge wants an assurance from An Post, the Minister for Communications and the Minister for the Gaeltacht that post offices in Gaeltacht areas are not included in the list of closures.

“The State is obligated to provide a postal service to Gaeltacht communities,” said the Irish language organisation’s president, Julian de Spáinn.

An Post’s managing director, Debbie Byrne, said some closures were inevitable in a network that had been largely unchanged for many years.

“The consolidation of post office business will strengthen the remaining post offices, and the development of a wide range of new services over the coming months and years will see a reinvigorated network across 950 post offices,” she said.

An Post, the Irish Postmasters’ Union, and postmasters agreed that the consolidation was essential to the sustainability of the overall network and the continued provision of services in local communities.

The deal was agreed following three months of negotiation.

Mail delivery and collection services will not be affected.

An Post said communities of more than 500 people would have a post office and that over 95% of the population would be within 15km of at least one post office.

All post offices that are based on islands are being retained.

The semi-state company will also publish a target list of new post office locations at the end of the month.

An Post has stated that it is also “well advanced” with plans for a €50m investment in post offices which will see a “modern look and feel” across the network and improve service to all customers.

In many of the locations where postmasters wish to retire, services such as stamps, bill payment, mobile top-up, and TV licence renewal will continue to be available through the PostPoint counter facility in a local shop.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond said the voluntary redundancy package would cost less than €8m.

Mr McRedmond, speaking on RTÉ radio, said the question of where people collect their pensions when offices close would be thoroughly examined.