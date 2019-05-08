Disruption as Luas line hit by power failure

There is disruption on the Luas this morning as a section of the Red Line closed to commuters after it was hit by a power failure.
Services between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart have been suspended this morning because of the power failure, as efforts are made to restore it.
Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routed and alternative bus transfers are in place to bring passengers to all stops along the Luas route.
Passengers due to the a power failure in the Tallaght area there is no service between Tallaght/Saggart and RedCow in both directions. Luas tickets are valid on @dublinbusnews . A limited bus service is dropping and collecting at all affected stops.— Luas (@Luas) May 8, 2019