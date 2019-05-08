NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Disruption as Luas line hit by power failure

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 08:30 AM

There is disruption on the Luas this morning as a section of the Red Line closed to commuters after it was hit by a power failure.

Services between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart have been suspended this morning because of the power failure, as efforts are made to restore it.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routed and alternative bus transfers are in place to bring passengers to all stops along the Luas route.

Waterford mortuary temporarily shut amid 'reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies'

