'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 08:30 AM

A Fianna Fáil TD says there is disquiet within the party over a potential extension to the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

John McGuinness says that during their time in power, Fine Gael have not served the people well.

John McGuinness

It comes as party leader Micheál Martin is due to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today to discuss the future of the deal keeping the government in place.

A Fianna Fáil review of the agreement has highlighted serious issues around health and housing.

Deputy McGuinness says that his concerns are known within the party:

"People are quite well aware that there is disquiet within the parliamentary party and there is certainly disquiet within the broader membership of the party because they see us as being in opposition but yet being in government at the same time.

"It is true to say we get blamed for a lot of what is happening in government," he added.

KEYWORDS

John McGuinnessConfidence and SupplyMicheal MartinFine Gael

