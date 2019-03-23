Disqualified driver led gardaí on chase

A 29-year-old man convicted of leading gardaí in a high-speed car chase was under a 40-year disqualification from driving at the time, a court has heard.

Graham Taylor, of Kiltalown Park, Tallaght, was convicted by a jury, following a trial earlier this year at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, of three counts of endangerment and three counts of dangerous driving in Tallaght on June 19, 2016.

Taylor, who was disqualified from driving for 40 years in 2012, continues to deny involvement in the offences.

Detective Garda David Jennings told Dean Kelly, prosecuting, he was stopped at lights at 12.30pm when he saw a VW Passat being driven by a person he recognised as Taylor turning onto Brookfield Rd.

Det Garda Jennings said he moved his vehicle to block the path of the Passat but it took off at high speed.

He said gardaí began to pursue the Passat while it drove at high speed on the wrong side of the road, overtaking other cars. He said it went the wrong way around roundabouts and forced motorists to mount the pavement to avoid a collision.

He said at one stage, the gardaí were travelling at 120km/h in a 50km/h zone and the Passat was pulling away from them.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned sentencing to consider a probation report.