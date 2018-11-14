Home»ireland

Dispute with HSE exposing problems faced by ambulance services, says union

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 07:34 AM

A union representing ambulance crews says a dispute with the HSE is exposing the problems faced by the service.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association says five ambulances had to stay off the roads in the south-east last night because the HSE didn't have stand-by staff.

The PNA's 500 members in the service are on an overtime ban, because of a union recognition dispute.

Sinead McGrath from the PNA says the HSE needs to engage with the union.

She said: "We want to be a positive influence on the service.

"We want to be able to represent our members certainly for their workforce rights but also for the betterment of the service.

"I'm a great believer in two heads are better than one so I'm not really sure why they're refusing to negotiate or enter into any discussions with us, especially now when we've reached a place where it is impacting on patient care."


More in this Section

Man who claims garda car drove over his lower leg avoids conviction for alleged threatening behaviour

Elderly man dies in Dublin house fire

Gardaí seek help locating missing Cork man

Man avoids jail for sexually assaulting girl when she was asleep at party


Breaking Stories

Sound out with Mr Scruff

Pokemon remade for modern age

Choosing that perfect outfit for a winter wedding win

Viola’s movie ‘at the right time, in the right zeitgeist’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »