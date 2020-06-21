News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Disneyland Paris announces reopening date and safety measures

By Press Association
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 05:44 PM

Disneyland Paris will reopen next month with a series of new health and safety measures.

The resort said it will begin a “phased reopening” on July 15 with its two parks as well as Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village.

It has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the changes which will be implemented once it reopens include the mandatory wearing of face coverings for visitors aged 11 and older “at all times except when eating”.

There will be no meet and greets with characters, some seats will be kept empty on roller coasters to enable social distancing, and more than 2,000 hand sanitiser and hand-washing stations will be available.

Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski wrote in a blog: “The last several months have tested us and our community – both personally and professionally – but together we have persevered with optimism and determination.

“As we are taking a phased approach, some experiences will change and others will return at a later date, but the magic that our cast is world-renowned for will remain.

“We know it will take all of us working together, both cast members and guests, in this shared responsibility to promote a healthy and safe environment.”

