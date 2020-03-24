News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Disney+ to provide 'much needed respite' with Irish streaming launch

Disney+ to provide 'much needed respite' with Irish streaming launch
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 01:22 PM

With additional reporting by Laura Harding.

Disney hopes to provide "some much needed moments of respite" with the launch of its highly anticipated streaming service in Ireland.

The service includes Star Wars, the Simpsons and Marvel, as well as decades of Disney's own classic material.

It could serve as a source of welcome relief for thousands of families who are facing the prospect of spending the next few weeks primarily indoors.

At launch, subscribers to Disney+ will have access to more than 500 films, some 26 original movies and series, and thousands of television episodes from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Among the standout new titles are 'The Mandalorian', the first ever live action Star Wars series; a live action re-telling of 'Lady and the Tramp'; 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum', a new docu-series from National Geographic; and 'The Imagineering Story', a six-part documentary from Emmy and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks.

These are in addition to the likes of 'The Simpsons', with more than 600 episodes now available on demand, and hit film titles in the 'Star Wars' and Marvel series, as well as kids favourites from the catalogues of Pixar and Disney.

The Disney+ platform first launched in the US in November 2019 and is seen as the latest challenger to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime

Video and Apple TV+.

It aims to compete on price and in terms of its extensive library, calling on more well-known brands than any of its rivals. It is available in Ireland for €6.99 per month or €69.99 for an annual subscription, and can be accessed on a range of devices, including smart televisions, Apple and Google devices, and the XBox One games console. In Ireland, it is also available on Sky Q boxes.

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International said: “As the streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ delivers high-quality, optimistic storytelling that fans expect from our brands, now available broadly, conveniently, and permanently on Disney+. We humbly hope that this service can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times."

Ricky Strauss, president of Disney+ content and marketing, said he is hopeful that the slate of shows planned for later this year will still launch on time.

Several original shows starring characters from Marvel films, including 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision', have stopped production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Strauss said, "Those are all still programmed for the fall of '20, so hopefully, depending on what happens in the state of our world, when we are able to get back into production, we are hoping to launch those shows in the fall."

READ MORE

Africa’s jazz great Manu Dibango dies aged 86

More on this topic

RTÉ announces Irish and international 'box-set' additions to RTÉ PlayerRTÉ announces Irish and international 'box-set' additions to RTÉ Player

Andy Serkis admits to embarrassing his daughter on set of Netflix showAndy Serkis admits to embarrassing his daughter on set of Netflix show

Sweet 16 as Masterchef returnsSweet 16 as Masterchef returns

Doctor Who returns: TV bosses confirm start of new seriesDoctor Who returns: TV bosses confirm start of new series


TOPIC: Television

More in this Section

European social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in IrelandEuropean social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in Ireland

FF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talksFF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talks

Arlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save livesArlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save lives

Covid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queuesCovid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queues


Lifestyle

This coronavirus lockdown isn’t all bad for parents. Yes, for most of us, it’s a nightmare trying to juggle childcare, work, and downing half-a-pack of Custard Creams in the kitchen without getting caught.Learner Dad: Five things that have emerged for me since Leo handed us back our children

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex advice: Inject some excitement into marriage and try new things

Dust, pollen and mould can all trigger allergy symptoms indoors. Sam Wylie-Harris finds out how to reduce the risk.8 steps to minimise allergens in your home

Relive the decade in all its garish glory.Nine of the worst style mistakes you probably made in the 80s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »