'Disgraceful': Vicky Phelan slams response to mortuary conditions at University Hospital Waterford

Vicky Phelan has slammed reports that hospital chiefs claim they did not receive complaints about how bodies are stored in its mortuary.

Four pathologists working at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) wrote to the South/South West Hospital Group, last October detailing how dead bodies had to be left on mortuary trolleys for long periods of time, due to lack of capacity, and that bodily fluids sometimes leaked onto the floor.

The letter reportedly stated: “Due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities, most bodies lie on trolleys in corridors, often leaking body fluids on to the floor.

“Bodies decompose in the corridors, leading to closed-coffin funerals with relatives unable to view the remains as a result of gaseous decomposition."

Speaking publicly last week about the situation he and his colleagues have been working in, consultant pathologist Professor Rob Landers, said: "The situation is very bad and it needs immediate action."

Professor Landers revealed that conditions at the mortuary “pose a risk” to staff, visitors and members of the public and “afford very little dignity” to the deceased.

The hospital group has stated that they had ”not received any complaint from any member of the public" regarding the mortuary or "any incident report from any staff member".

They added there was "no evidence that would substantiate the claims contained in recent correspondence”.

Ms Phelan, who blew the lid on the cervical cancer misdiagnoses scandal last year tweeted: “Jesus Christ. Genuinely - this is disgraceful. What can people do to support the pathologists concerned and put the hospital group under pressure to back down?

“What does it take in this country for people to say enough is enough!”

Her comments were backed by doctor and TV presenter Nina Byrnes who added: “Once again (Vicky Phelan is) talking sense. Why is it the response to those who call out issues is to make every attempt to shut them down? We should celebrate the advocates not shame them.”

The Group statement added they along with hospital management, “have been fully aware of the challenge associated with the mortuary infrastructure for some considerable time.

The development of a new replacement mortuary for UHW has been on the HSE capital plan since 2014 and planning permission for the proposed new mortuary was received in 2016.

"In addition, efforts to resolve the matter resulted in a replacement mortuary for UHW being placed on the HSE’s capital programme.

University Hospital Waterford

"Approval to proceed to tender was received in March, 2019. The current programme for this will see the new facility being delivered within approximately two years.”

As an interim solution, the hospital group has said that a mobile refrigerated unit will be on site and available for use at the mortuary within one to two weeks.

They also said that, within eight to ten weeks, a "minor extension" to the existing mortuary and an additional refrigeration unit will be on site.

Since the details of the pathologists’ letter were made public, the Group confirmed that the hospital had received a query from one family and that they are engaging with those involved.

The Group statement added: “University Hospital Waterford is a Hospice Friendly Hospital and wish to reassure the public that all deceased patients are treated with respect and dignity."