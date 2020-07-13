News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Disgraceful' to allow American tourists into Ireland, says Professor Luke O'Neill

The Trinity professor was highly critical of the current travel arrangements for American tourists.
By Ken Foxe
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 02:23 PM

Trinity College professor, Luke O'Neill said that allowing tourists into Ireland from the US is a "surefire way" of increasing cases of Covid-19.

He believes it is a mistake to allow tourists from virus hotspots into Ireland after flights resumed between Dallas and Dublin over the weekend.

Over 225,000 people have been diagnosed in Florida, Texas, California, Arizona and Georgia in the last week.

Professor Luke O'Neill thinks it will lead to a spike in cases.

"It's outrageous isn't it? Here we have one of the most dangerous places in the world for Covid-19."

"The likes of Texas and Arizona the numbers are terrifying there, they're breaking records every day with the numbers going up there."

Yet these people are coming into Ireland and I think it's disgraceful.

Professor Luke O'Neill also said that in general the guidelines for travel are still very unclear.

"Look at what is happening at the moment it seems to be fairly chaotic. Even I don't know the full guidelines."

"People in my lab want to go to the likes of Italy and other places but they can't at the moment because they will be put into quarantine, which is a good thing of course."

"Others are thinking that they might go and they're hoping that maybe the list of green countries will be released soon. It does seem to be a bit confusing at the moment."

