News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Disgrace': IFA hits out at social media users recording videos using farm machinery

'Disgrace': IFA hits out at social media users recording videos using farm machinery
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 08:02 AM

People who operate farm machinery are being urged not to endanger their lives and the lives of others for the sake of social media.

The warning, from the Irish Farmers Association, comes as videos on Tik Tok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

Eight people have been killed on Irish farms so far this year.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says the actions of those involved are a disgrace.

Mr Cullinan said he saw one film where someone standing on a trailer taking a video of the driver of a tractor.

He said: “To have individuals themselves putting themselves in danger and putting other people in danger, I think it’s an absolute disgrace.

“And I am appealing to those people that are doing this to stop it immediately.”

In a statement on the IFA website, Mr Cullinan added: “This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: No plans to reduce three-week interval between roadmap phases

More on this topic

IFA President: Our proposals in response to the Covid-19 pandemicIFA President: Our proposals in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Potato industry ‘must appeal to millennials to survive’Potato industry ‘must appeal to millennials to survive’

Tim Cullinan elected IFA PresidentTim Cullinan elected IFA President

IFA to set to name new president following lengthy campaignIFA to set to name new president following lengthy campaign


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: IFA

More in this Section

Fine Gael TDs want economic ‘realism’, Coveney toldFine Gael TDs want economic ‘realism’, Coveney told

Man breached barring order again day after release on bail, court toldMan breached barring order again day after release on bail, court told

Drunk broke photographer’s teeth on Cork's South MallDrunk broke photographer’s teeth on Cork's South Mall

Cork man loses appeal against conviction over shootingCork man loses appeal against conviction over shooting


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »