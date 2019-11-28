Discussions ongoing to resolve cancellation of Cork cycling events due to insurance issues

Cycling Ireland says "discussions are ongoing" in an effort to resolve the insurance issues that led to the cancellation of a number of events in Cork city in recent weeks.

A meeting has taken place between the cycling governing body and Cork City Council in recent days. This was described as "productive" and Cycling Ireland is optimistic that a resolution to the insurance issues can be found.

The meeting was arranged in the context of the cancellation of cycling events planned in the city.

The De Ronde Munster Cyclocross League event due to take place at Tramore Valley Park on November 17 was cancelled due to concerns about the level of insurance cover in place. At the time, De Ronde Cross criticised Cork City Council as taking an "extreme" position.

The Youth Cork Cyclocross Academy planned by Cycling Ireland in coordination with Cork Sports Partnership will also not go ahead from December to February as planned.

A representative of the parks and recreation department at Cork City Council confirmed that a meeting has taken place and that the local authority is awaiting the outcome of the process.

The representative said they had sought insurance details, as in the case of any organisation using a City Council facility, and that there was "no change in the insurance requirements sought". They pointed out the council has a duty of care to protect both participants and itself from exposure to risk.

The city's insurance broker advised that cover in place did not provide "member to member" liability cover and that this "could leave the City Council seriously exposed should an incident occur".

"A similar issue has arisen in relation to the use of the BMX Track at Tramore Valley Park," they added. "I know the Club have been very active in their endeavours to resolve the issue."