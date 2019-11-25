News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Discovery of body of man in Ballymun being treated as 'personal tragedy' - Gardai

Forensic officers load a body into a private ambulance in the Balbutcher Lane area of Ballymun in north Dublin after it was found in a container. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:50 PM

- Additional reporting by Cate McCurry and Aine McMahon

Gardaí are treating the discovery of a body of a man in a container in Ballymun as a personal tragedy at this time, they announced this evening.

The man's body, who is believed to be in his 40s, has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post- mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

The discovery at Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun was made shortly before 11am today.

In a statement earlier gardaí said: "He has been pronounced dead and the body remains at the scene currently pending a technical examination. The results of a post mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation. Investigations are ongoing."

The man's death is not believed to be connected with any other ongoing investigations in the north Dublin area.

The discovery was made just 18 hours after emergency services arrived on the scene of the shooting of Eoin Boylan, 22, in Clonshaugh, Dublin on Sunday night.

Mr Boylan was taken to Beaumount Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening. He had been shot nine times, including at least once in the head, in the front garden of his house on Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 by a gunman who had been waiting for him.

Gardaí in Coolock have appealed for witnesses. They are also seeking any dashcam footage recorded in the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm-5.30pm on Sunday.

The murder of Mr Boylan is believed to be linked to the gang feud in Coolock which has become the most deadly criminal feud in the country in recent months. If the murder is shown to be connected, it will be the fifth fatal shooting in this feud.

The Coolock feud is related to a struggle for territory between violent drugs gangs and has claimed the lives of Zachary Parker (23), Sean Little (22), Hamid Sanambar (41) and one other individual who's identity has not been released.

