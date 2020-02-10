News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Disclosures Tribunal: Judge who met whistleblower 'shocked' to hear details revealed in Dáil

Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 03:47 PM

A judge appointed to receive a confidential Garda whistleblowing claim was “shocked” to hear that the details had been read out in the Dáil on the same day he took the disclosure, a tribunal has heard.

Retired District Court Judge Patrick McMahon told the Disclosures Tribunal today that he heard on lunchtime radio that his name and details about the disclosure had been read out in the Dáil by then-TD Luke 'Ming' Flanagan on May 8, 2014.

Judge McMahon was the Confidential Recipient - to whom gardaí made internal complaints - and he had met whistleblower Garda Nicholas Keogh earlier that day.

The Disclosures Tribunal is in its ninth week of hearing evidence into the treatment of whistleblower Garda Keogh, who made a protected disclosure in 2014.

Gda Keogh alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating if Gda Keogh was targeted, harassed, undermined, or bullied after he made his protected disclosure on 8 May, 2014.

Judge McMahon was appointed Confidential Recipient on 12 April, 2014, replacing Oliver Connolly, and passed his number to “every Garda in the country”, acting as a conduit between the complainant Garda and the Commissioner and the Garda Inspectorate.

Judge McMahon told the tribunal that, following a phone introduction, he met Gda Keogh on May 8, 2014, in his car in Kinnegad because Gda Keogh wanted to remain confidential and to avoid both Dublin and Athlone.

At the Kinnegad meeting, Gda Keogh gave the retired judge an affidavit of his complaint, dated May 7, 2014, which was then passed to the office of the Garda Commissioner.

Judge McMahon advised Gda Keogh not to talk to anyone else but him, to take copious notes and another meeting was arranged where Gda Keogh handed over a DVD.

Patrick Marrinan SC, for the tribunal, said the DVD was of an interview of “another person Gda Keogh interviewed, who we'll not name here”.

At lunchtime, after the Kinnegad meeting, Judge McMahon heard on radio that then-Deputy Flanagan had read into the Dáil that Gda Keogh had also met with him.

“To put it mildly, I was shocked as we had arranged to meet in a car in Kinnegad for confidential reasons,” Judge McMahon told Mr Marrinan SC.

When I arrived home, it was announced on the news that Luke 'Ming' Flanagan said he [Gda Keogh] was meeting me.

The next day, Assistant Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin was appointed to investigate the matter but Gda Keogh later noted in his diary that he was not happy with the appointment, nor with the inclusion of another member.

“Gda Keogh expressed a lot of anxiety about it, a lot of anxiety about everything,” said the witness, who referenced a “huge amount of issues around the gardaí at the time”, clarifying to Judge Ryan that he referred to Gda Sgt Maurice McCabe's part in the tribunal

Mattias Kelly SC, for Gda Keogh, asked about his client's anxiety.

“He was very distressed at the time, very concerned. He was an anxious and bothered young policeman. He was a very personable young Garda, a total gentleman, but I was very sorry for him. I knew about his health problems and addiction that was made very clear at the time by Gda Keogh. I had a lot of sympathy for him and for other members [confidential reporters] I dealt with, who all had anxiety,” said Judge McMahon.

Judge McMahon agreed with Mr Kelly when it was put to him that Gda Keogh was “trying to do the right thing as he saw it”.

