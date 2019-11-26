Disclosures Tribunal: Garda superintendent concerned for welfare of whistleblower

A Garda superintendent has said she was concerned for the welfare of a Garda whistleblower after he made his protected disclosure, particularly because of his previous alcohol problem.

The Disclosures Tribunal is in its fifth week of hearing evidence into the treatment of Garda Nicholas Keogh, who made a protected disclosure in 2014.

Gda Keogh alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B, who had a then-estimated €2,500 a week income.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating if Gda Keogh was targeted, harassed, undermined, or bullied after he made his protected disclosure on May 8, 2014.

Today/yesterday (TUES), Judge Ryan heard from Supt Noreen McBrien who was the District Officer based at Athlone Garda Station in 2014.

Upon promotion, Supt McBrien was made aware at a 2012 handover meeting regarding Athlone Garda Station that Gda Keogh had been treated for alcoholism but that it had not been impacting on his quality of work,

Supt McBrien and Gda Keogh had worked together in Bray and Supt McBrien said they had a “good relationship”.

“We had an open relationship, a good one and my door was always open to him and we'd always say hello,” said Supt McBrien, who added that the first she heard of Gda Keogh being a whistleblower was from a phone call from Chief Superintendent Mark Curran in May 2014, when it was announced in the Dáil.

Mr Patrick Marrinan SC, for the tribunal, asked what Supt McBrien's reaction to the news was.

“I was surprised, very much so. I thought he ought to be protected and that I should engage with him on welfare matters. I knew of the Protected Disclosures procedures but had no practical experience of dealing with one – it was completely new territory,” said Supt McBrien.

In a subsequent welfare-related phone call Supt McBrien made to Gda Keogh, he mentioned “he thought it possible that people higher up were eavesdropping on the call”, she said.

He later queried her on whether or not Garda A should have access to a weapon while under investigation and asked why Garda A had not been suspended while an investigation was being carried out into Gda Keogh's allegation.

Supt McBrien said that while Gda Keogh was relieved and upbeat about making his disclosure in 2014, she was “aware that, because he was previously treated for alcoholism, that stressful and intense situations can trigger it and because of the almost-euphoric condition he was in, he might not be the best judge of the situation he found himself in".

Mr Marrinan asked if Gda Keogh had been given any special treatment because of his vulnerability, regarding two reports that inferred Gda Keogh was "coaching" people into making statements of complaint against gardaí.

Supt McBrien said she had a duty to address concerns and reassured Gda Keogh that the taking of statements in both matters was not a taking of a complaint and that he should not confuse the two.

“I wouldn't call his treatment special because other members have had welfare issues, regarding families and hospital matters. It was detailed attention but that is my style and technique with people. It was not special treatment,” she said.

The tribunal continues tomorrow.