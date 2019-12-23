Disappointment as Cobh Air Spectacular temporarily grounded

Flight enthusiasts have been left disappointed as a massive air show planned for over Cork Harbour has been temporarily grounded.

The inaugural Cobh Air Spectacular was due to take place on July 12, 2020, but organisers have now confirmed that it has been postponed until August 2021 to facilitate an even larger event.

The high-flying spectacular, which will feature jet displays and wing walkers, is expected to attract up to 100,000 spectators to Cork harbour when it does go ahead.

Initially, the event would have coincided with 'Cork 300' which, next year, will celebrate three centuries of activity at the Royal Cork Yacht Club. However, enthusiasts will now have to wait a further 13 months for the event.

Announcing the postponement, the organisers said they were "bowled over" by the level of national and international interest following the launch and, as a result, the event has become much bigger than originally anticipated.

They are now pushing back the date to facilitate a number of international fleets, which will, in turn, attract many overseas visitors to the region.

Those involved say it is "a huge opportunity to showcase Cork and to establish Cobh and the lower harbour as a regular venue for a world-class air show".

When the event was announced in March, it already included some eye-catching bookings. These included the Aero Superbatics Wing Walkers and the Strikemasters jet display teams.

The Strikemaster Jet pair, two single-engine vintage military tactical jets which are now used widely as military training jets, are a regular and popular feature at airshows across Britain and have performed aerobatics at Foynes and at Dublin's SkyFest.

Some of Ireland's leading aerobatic pilots, including Eddie Goggins, were also booked to take part. The coastguard and the RNLI, were also due to participate as well as more jet display teams and historical aircraft.

There is plenty more to be added, too, with all details added to cobhairspectacular.com in the coming months.

At the launch earlier this year, event organiser, Captain Rich MacIlwraith, a former commercial airline captain on 737s and 777s, who is now a senior instructor at the Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Cork, said the Cobh Air Spectacular has been years in the planning: "This event will be unlike anything we have ever seen on the south coast, and marks a huge opportunity to establish Cobh and the lower harbour as a regular venue for a world-class airshow."