News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Disappointment as Cobh Air Spectacular temporarily grounded

Disappointment as Cobh Air Spectacular temporarily grounded
Cork Harbour
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, December 23, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Flight enthusiasts have been left disappointed as a massive air show planned for over Cork Harbour has been temporarily grounded.

The inaugural Cobh Air Spectacular was due to take place on July 12, 2020, but organisers have now confirmed that it has been postponed until August 2021 to facilitate an even larger event.

The high-flying spectacular, which will feature jet displays and wing walkers, is expected to attract up to 100,000 spectators to Cork harbour when it does go ahead.

Initially, the event would have coincided with 'Cork 300' which, next year, will celebrate three centuries of activity at the Royal Cork Yacht Club. However, enthusiasts will now have to wait a further 13 months for the event.

Announcing the postponement, the organisers said they were "bowled over" by the level of national and international interest following the launch and, as a result, the event has become much bigger than originally anticipated.

They are now pushing back the date to facilitate a number of international fleets, which will, in turn, attract many overseas visitors to the region.

Those involved say it is "a huge opportunity to showcase Cork and to establish Cobh and the lower harbour as a regular venue for a world-class air show".

When the event was announced in March, it already included some eye-catching bookings. These included the Aero Superbatics Wing Walkers and the Strikemasters jet display teams.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil senator who missed three-quarters of Seanad votes has questions to answer, Martin admits

The Strikemaster Jet pair, two single-engine vintage military tactical jets which are now used widely as military training jets, are a regular and popular feature at airshows across Britain and have performed aerobatics at Foynes and at Dublin's SkyFest.

Some of Ireland's leading aerobatic pilots, including Eddie Goggins, were also booked to take part. The coastguard and the RNLI, were also due to participate as well as more jet display teams and historical aircraft.

There is plenty more to be added, too, with all details added to cobhairspectacular.com in the coming months.

At the launch earlier this year, event organiser, Captain Rich MacIlwraith, a former commercial airline captain on 737s and 777s, who is now a senior instructor at the Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Cork, said the Cobh Air Spectacular has been years in the planning: "This event will be unlike anything we have ever seen on the south coast, and marks a huge opportunity to establish Cobh and the lower harbour as a regular venue for a world-class airshow."

READ MORE

Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh

More on this topic

All hands on deck as Cork set to host 107 cruise linersAll hands on deck as Cork set to host 107 cruise liners

Cobh aims to be Cork's second autism-friendly townCobh aims to be Cork's second autism-friendly town

Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in CobhGardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh

Port protesters asked to stop for sake of Cobh's tourism industryPort protesters asked to stop for sake of Cobh's tourism industry


TOPIC: Cobh

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »