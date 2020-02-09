Disappointing election for Solidarity-People Before Profit possibly returning only three of five TDs

Solidarity-People Before Profit look set to have a disappointing election and possibly only return two or three of its five outgoing TDs.

As the tallies predicted, Richard Boyd Barrett topped the poll in the south Dublin constituency of Dun Laoghaire, but was still short of the quota by a few thousand votes.

Boyd Barrett performed well during the TV debates and while there were initial fears within the party that he may struggle to get re-elected, he looked set last night to beat off strong competition from Fine Gael and the Greens in the mainly affluent constituency to take the first seat.

Elsewhere, People Before Profit TD Brid Smith retained her seat in Dublin South Central. A first count in the constituency put her in second place. However, a large surplus from Sinn Féin's Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who was elected, Smith reclaim her seat shortly after 8.30pm.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, who still ran under the party's banner but has also set up his own new group called Rise, was battling to hold his seat in Dublin South West.

In Dublin Mid West, Solidarity-People Before Profit's Gino Kenny early on during the count conceded defeat.

In Cork North Central, it was expected that a surplus from Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould would help outgoing Solidarity TD Mick Barry. Initial tallies suggested Mr Barry was fourth on 7.14%, with less than 1% separating him and Independent Kenneth O'Flynn (6.88%)

In Dublin West, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger was in the chase for the last seat, which was expected to see her battle it out with the Green's Roderic O'Gorman for one of the final places in the four-seater.

Solidarity-People Before Profit candidates called on Mary Lou McDonald's party not to go into government with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

It is likely that Sinn Féin surpluses and transfers could be crucial in getting some Solidarity-People Before Profit candidates across the line.