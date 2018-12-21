Director at Irish arm of video game company granted injunction blocking his dismissal

A director of an Irish subsidiary of video game giant Electronic Arts has secured a High Court injunction restraining his employer from dismissing him from his €160,000 post.

The order was made in favour of Jean Philippe Grenet, 56, who is the director of global delivery service for Electronic Arts Ireland (EA) in Galway, who was initially dismissed for allegedly making an inappropriate comment in a one to one video call with a colleague in November.

The company, which opposed the injunction application, said it had withdrawn the initial decision to dismiss him, but claimed his employment was validly terminated on a no-fault basis in a decision it made on December 10 last.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Tony O'Connor said he was satisfied to grant the orders after Mr Grenet's lawyers had established there are serious issues to be tried in the case.

The judge also found that the least risk of injustice to the parties favoured the granting of the injunction which restrains EA from dismissing him until the proceedings have been decided and that he be paid his salary and benefits during that period.

He also directed EA not to appoint any other person to Mr Grenet's position pending further order.

The Judge, after making directions in regards to the full hearing, urged the sides to consider having the dispute go to mediation.

Seeking the injunction Oisin Quinn SC for Mr Grenet said his client was dismissed from his position in November for alleged misconduct arising out of a complaint he made an inappropriate remark during a one to one video call with a colleague.

Mr Grenet denies telling Austin, Texas-based staff member, Tracy Simmons, he was not "going to pull my d**k out and put it on the table to see who has the bigger d**k".

He says what he actually said was "I don't want to compare the length of my d**k".

He accepts the remark was a clumsy, inelegant and ill-advised expression. But he says it means he "did not want to challenge" that particular person on a work matter.

On December 10, after Mr Grenet obtained a temporary injunction preventing his dismissal, he was informed the company had withdrawn the decision of November 14 last to terminate his employment.

However, the company said it was again terminating his employment and gave him one month's notice which he did not have to see out.

Mr Quinn argued the second termination is "a sham", was "contrived" and was clearly related to the earlier decision to dismiss him.

It was claimed Ms Simmons was allegedly actuated by malice and she had not been successful after expressing an interest in the role to which he was appointed.

It was also claimed the second decision was technically flawed because the person who purportedly made the decision, Mr John Pompei, is not an employee or an officer of the Irish company that employed Mr Grenet.

Mr Pompei, counsel said, is a senior employee of EA Ireland's American parent.

EA opposed the application and denied any wrongdoing. Its lawyers argued it was entitled to dismiss Mr Grenet on a no-fault basis, without having to give him a reason in accordance with the terms of his contract of employment.

In his decision, Mr Justice O Connor said that at this stage the court was not making any binding determination on the case.

However, he was satisfied that on the evidence from the court that Mr Grenet had not agreed that his contract of employment could be terminated by anyone other than the company in accordance with Irish company law.

The Judge said the claim that Mr Pompei had the ostensible authority to dismiss Mr Grenet was "unappealing to say the least" when one considered the obligations of the defendant's board of directors.

This issue of Mr Pompei's accountability to the board of the Irish company the judge said was something the company could raise at the full hearing of the dispute.

The judge noted that in the matter before him EA chose not to dispute Mr Grenet's accounts of the motivation and integrity of Ms Tracy Simmons, who had made the complaint against the plaintiff.

Nor did EA challenge the unapologetic unexplained and unilateral withdrawal by the company on December 10 last of its investigatory, disciplinary and appeal process accompanied by the withdrawal of its decision to dismiss Mr Grenet on November 14.

The Judge after refusing EA's request for a stay on his decision in the event of an appeal adjourned the case to a date in January.