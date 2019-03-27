Direct provision residents protest over minister’s visit

Asylum seekers at the Clonakilty Lodge direct provision centre have held a protest because they claim they were not told of a visit to the centre on Monday by the minister of state for equality, immigration, and integration, David Stanton.

As many as 30 residents and their children have remained in the foyer and outside the building since early yesterday morning, amid claims that the visit by Mr Stanton was not flagged in advance, and that some residents were not there for it.

Some children, already in uniform, were kept back from school, and residents held homemade placards and put signs on the entry doors. The signs bore statements such as “what was the purpose of their visit?”, “why didn’t you inform the residents?” and “who is the minister for?”

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said the minister would be happy to meet residents again, in the future, and that the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) would send an officer to the centre to speak to people living there.

One resident, Evelyn Adoga, who has been in the centre for more than two years, said: “We are on a peaceful protest today. We got annoyed that the Minister for Immigration and Integration was here yesterday, at the Lodge, and we assumed that he came here to see people living here in the Lodge.

But, at the end of the day, none of the residents were told.

It is understood the minister did meet with some residents, but some of those protesting yesterday morning said the event was “stage-managed” and claimed that a committee formed by residents was not invited to meet with the minister to share any issues or concerns. Ms Adoga, who said she has been granted asylum but cannot find alternative accommodation, said housing was one of the issues residents wanted to raise.

“Some of the committee have been waiting to meet with him [Mr Stanton] and TDs, especially about areas of childcare and education,” she said.

Some gardaí attended the scene to meet with residents, who have said they want to meet with management.

READ MORE New elective hospital may replace Mercy and South Infirmary

One resident said: “They painted the picture that they wanted the minister to see.”

Local people have also attended in support of the residents, with one stating: “People’s expectations were really mismanaged.”

It is understood that management met with residents afterwards and a spokesperson for the minister said their concerns would be addressed. The spokesperson said significant work had been done recently to improve the facilities in Clonakilty Lodge and the minister was visiting to see, among other activities, the operation of the new onsite shop, which was recently opened as part of the centre improvements. While others may have been at work, attending classes or otherwise occupied, the minister did meet with those who were present and was not informed others would have liked to have met him.

“In addition, RIA is arranging for a staff member to travel to Clonakilty to ascertain the residents’ concerns. RIA has not been made aware of any specific issues in relation to the accommodation centre,” said the spokesperson.