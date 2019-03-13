Direct Provision for asylum seekers ‘not suitable long-term solution’

Direct Provision is not a suitable long-term solution for those waiting on an asylum claim, the Ombudsman has said.

Peter Tyndall published a report on Wednesday of his office’s experience of dealing with complaints from asylum seekers living in accommodation centres across Ireland in 2018.

Direct Provision is the current system of accommodating asylum seekers in Ireland.

Refugees, 30% of whom are children, are housed in residential centres across the country, with around 40 facilities in total, the majority of which are run on a for-profit basis by private contractors.

The Ombudsman’s report states his office received 148 complaints from asylum seekers last year.

Most complaints related to the refusal of requests to transfer to other centres, 32, the facilities at Direct Provision centres, 20, accommodation, 14, and refusal to readmit residents to centres, 13.

Complaints from residents were also about food, hygiene issues and availability of transport as a majority of the centres tend to be in more rural areas.

In the report, Mr Tyndall notes the positive and “liberating” impact that the right to work has had for some residents and the resulting improved mood at many centres.

A Supreme Court ruling in May 2017 found that the blanket prohibition which prevented asylum seekers from working was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court has just ruled the ban asylum seekers from working is unconstitutional - hugely significant #righttowork— Immigrant Council.ie (@immigrationIRL) May 30, 2017

According to the report, 1,845 out of 2,662 asylum seekers who applied have been granted permission to access the labour market.

However residents who are in paid employment will now be asked to pay a proportion of the cost of providing accommodation in line with their income.

The charges will be published by the Reception and Integration Agency, and complaints about calculation of the charges will be dealt with by the Ombudsman.

The report also states that the increase in the number of people seeking asylum in 2018 has led to pressures on the Direct Provision system.

“RIA had planned to open another two centres in Rooskey, Co Leitrim and Moville, Co Donegal, in January 2019, but this has been delayed due to arson attacks at both sites,” Mr Tyndall writes.

“I want to take this opportunity to add my voice to the many people and groups who have condemned these attacks which are completely unacceptable.” Pro and anti-refugee protesters confronted each other at an an anti-racism rally in Rooskey in February (Niall Carson/PA)

The Ombudsman concluded by reiterating his view that Direct Provision is not a suitable long-term system for those waiting for a decision on their asylum application.

Wendy Lyon, a human rights solicitor from KOD Lyons, said many people seeking asylum do not complain due to fears over their application.

“The fact that only 20 of these complaints were not upheld shows that residents of these centres have legitimate grievances,” she said.

“It’s important to remember that for everyone who makes a complaint to the ombudsman there will be other people who are afraid to do so or who don’t believe there’s any point.

“The report speaks of new arrivals who are particularly fearful that their complaint will negatively affect their asylum application but I know from speaking to Direct Provision residents that many of those who have been there for years are equally reluctant to speak up.”

According to refugee advocate groups, the average length of stay in Direct Provision is 24 months, with some residents having spent up to 10 or 12 years living in centres.

Advocate groups have often flagged major concerns about centres in the media, noting overcrowding, lack of facilities, sanitary supplies and the impact on residents’ mental health.

