Diggers used to steal ATMs from banks in Cavan and Tyrone

File image

Diggers have been used to steal ATMs in Co Cavan and Co Tyrone in two incidents overnight.

An ATM was stolen from the wall of a bank in Co Cavan on the Main Street, Kingscourt around 4am this morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said, “Gardaí were alerted at about 4am and immediately went to the scene.”

“On arrival, they discovered that a large digger had been used to remove the ATM from the bank.”

“The ATM was placed on a trailer being towed by a light coloured large four-wheel drive vehicle (SUV). This vehicle left the scene in the direction of Carrickmacross.”

The scene is sealed off for a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact then at Bailleboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.

Meanwhile, PSNI detectives are investigating after an ATM was stolen in Dungannon in Co Tyrone this morning.

A digger was used to remove a built-in ATM from a filling station on the Ballygawley Road at around 4:15am.

Substantial damage was caused to the building.

Police believe the digger was stolen from a nearby business.

It was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4am and 4:15am and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call us.

"In particular, I am appealing to anyone who saw a jeep-type vehicle towing a trailer in the Gortlenaghan Road/Ballygawley Road areas around these times to get in touch with detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 340 of 10/03/19."