'Difficult' to rescue some residents of Cork nursing home in event of fire, Hiqa states

Staff at a HSE-run nursing home would need to move between four and five beds in a specific sequence to rescue the resident in the bed closest to the flames in the event of a fire breaking out.

In a report by health watchdog HIQA, staff at St Finbarr's Hospital on Douglas Road in Cork said escape from those rooms, "although feasible, was difficult".

It was one of a number of adverse findings in relation to some nursing home facilities inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority, among a range of new reports published yesterday.

The report on St Finbarr's Hospital, at the time home to 83 residents, found those staying there to be generally positive about the experience, although some mentioned the "crowded" nature of the rooms.

The report referred to "the multi-occupancy nature of the bedrooms, whereby five and six residents were sharing bedrooms and the proximity of beds to each other impacted on the privacy and dignity of residents".

However, there were also pronounced fire safety concerns, with HIQA stating: "The registered provider did not take adequate precautions against the risk of fire. The risks presented by bedrooms accommodating up to six residents were not adequately mitigated.

For example, if a fire started near a bed at the back of the room, staff would be required to move between four and five beds in a specific sequence before being able to move the resident in the bed closest to the fire. Staff spoken with confirmed that escape from these rooms, although feasible, was difficult.

There were also other issues highlighted in the report, including four loose oxygen cylinders "stored haphazardly amongst combustible items" in the treatment room of St Steven's Unit. It also said pre-admission assessments needed to improve and while residents were generally positive about their experience of St Finbarr's, there were 11 areas of non-compliance that needed to be addressed. "Resources could have been better utilised to ensure that activities were taking place concurrently in different units using activity coordinators and volunteers," the report said. "It was found that on January 6, 2019, when a number of residents wished to attend religious services, they could not do so because staff were not available to accompany them to the chapel."

A report into another HSE-run facility, Kanturk Community Hospital in Co Cork, said "substantial improvements" were needed to tackle issues highlighted in previous inspections. The Hospital had 27 residents at the time of the inspection, with positive feedback from some of those and their families but criticism also that "the registered provider had failed to ensure that the space created by the reduced number of residents was adequate to enhance the quality of life, privacy and dignity of the remaining residents." HIQA also said that documentation returned by the HSE did not provide the necessary assurances that all electrical appliances were safe.

Issues around sufficient space for residents was also highlighted in the inspection report for the HSE-run St Joseph's Hospital in Ennis. On the day of inspection on one unit, 50% of the staff were agency staff due to staff shortages and HIQA said: "Due to ongoing reliance of agency staff, inspectors were concerned about the sustainability of person centered care ensuring that residents care needs, likes and dislikes were known to the staff. Inspectors found that the staffing vacancies was impacting on the service delivered."

HIQA said: "Inspectors noted that the impact of staff vacancies and staff illness absence was borne by staff in particular units."

