'Diesel tops purchase list; Incentives needed for people to switch to electric vehicles'- AA

AA Ireland says the government must introduce additional incentives to encourage people to purchase electric cars.

It comes after diesel-powered cars was named the most popular car purchase of 2019.

In a response survey of 8.000 motorists, those who indicated they were likely to purchase a new car this year were asked what kind.

38% said they would include diesel powered cars in their search, with 23% planning to look at petrol.

Just 7% of those surveyed said they would include fully electric vehicles in their search. while 28% said they would look at petrol/electric hybrids.

AA Director of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan said: "While some assistance is available to those looking to purchase an EV, the last two budgets have failed to deliver anything substantive which would make a would-be purchaser more likely to opt for an electric vehicle than a petrol or diesel-powered car.

"The openness to hybrid vehicles does show that consumers are aware and concerned about the impact of their transport on CO2 emissions, but we then see a noticeable drop off in those who say they are willing to consider a fully electric car."

He added: "While improvements in technology have largely addressed the concerns about mileage range, many are still put off by the high costs of a new electric vehicle.

"Whether it is additional grants or scrappage schemes, we need to start thinking of methods of making these vehicles more affordable or consumers will continue to purchase fossil fuel-powered cars into the future.”