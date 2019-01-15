NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Did you buy a Lotto ticket in Kerry? You might have won €45,612

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 04:35 PM
By Steve Neville

The National Lottery has appealed to a Kerry ticket holder to claim the €45,612 prize which remains unclaimed from the November 3 draw.

The deadline to claim the winnings is Friday, February 1. Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim the money.

The ticket was sold in Listowel, Co Kerry and the money was won when the player matched five numbers, plus the bonus.

It was sold at the Esso/Spar Service Station on Bridge Road in Listowel on the day of the draw. The numbers drawn were 01, 05, 06, 12, 22, 46 and the Bonus was 33.

"Each and every week there are over 150,000 winners in our Lotto draws," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"With so many extra winners because of Lotto game enhancements introduced last September, it is more important than ever to check your tickets regularly.

"We are reminding on all of our players to check their tickets, particularly anybody who may have bought a ticket in Listowel on 3 November."

The ticket holder is asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.


