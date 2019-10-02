News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Developers using fast-track housing scheme to raise value of their land, Dáil hears

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:33 PM

A scheme aimed at fast-tracking house building is being used by developers to increase the market value of their land, the Dáil has heard.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has hit out at the Government's Strategic housing development scheme claiming construction has not started on two-thirds of the developments granted planning permission under the fast-track system.

He said developers had "essentially captured" then Housing Minister Simon Coveney and "got him to include this initiative for a new planning procedure in the legislation" for their own gain.

"No construction has commenced in 47 of the 64 large housing developments granted fast-track permission. Crucially, numerous sites with planning permission are currently advertised for sale," he told the Dáil.

It seems the scheme has been used to get large-scale planning permission with a view to selling it on.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said if developers wanted to up the value of their land before selling it they could also have done this under the old system.

Mr Varadkar said a review of the measures has been completed, as is normal with all new initiatives, and the findings would be soon published by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

