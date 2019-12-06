Developers of proposed Cork city student apartment complex begin discussions with An Bord Pleanála

The developers of the proposed student apartment complex overlooking the Lough in Cork city have started discussions with An Bord Pleanála with a view to increasing the number of apartments in the development.

In January 2019, developers Lyonshall were granted planning permission for 57 apartments, with space for some 419 beds, for the site on Bandon Rd. It represented an increase from a previously approved development of 49 apartments and some 350 beds, which had been greenlit by city planners in Aug 2018.

Now, developers have started a consultation with An Bord Pleanála to further increase the size of the proposal to include 81 apartments and 550 bed spaces.

The development site is located near the junction of Glasheen Rd and Bandon Rd on a portion of land attached to the Church of Immaculate Conception and would be partially visible from the nearby Lough amenity walk. The new proposal will incorporate additional lands that were not part of the previous plan.

Since receiving planning in January, the developer has acquired number 74 Bandon Rd, and numbers 1 and 2 Ardnacarrig, Bandon Rd, which will serve to enlarge the footprint of the development and increase the frontage on Bandon Rd.

Developers say they are confident this will allow a much better development and "a more positive" contribution to the Bandon Rd area.

There has been strong opposition to the developments locally, with residents concerned about the influx of students to the area.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, local councillor Mick Finn described plans for more student apartments in the area as "a kick in the teeth" to the local community.

He said: "We do need student accommodation but homes for families are more pressing and the freeing up of houses with the proliferation of these blocks just hasn't happened. Common sense has gone out the window.

The fact the price of most student accommodation is beyond the reach of most students, as evidenced locally and nationally, is another thing. In this instance at the Lough, extra units on top of even the original proposal is insulting to residents, councillors and the council."

The proposal is being submitted as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), the fast-track planning system which sees developers directly apply to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Finn criticised this as, he said, it reduces opportunities for the local community to have an input into the planning process.

Meanwhile, O'Flynn Properties Ltd has started a consultation with An Bord Pleanála over a separate planning application in Ballincollig.

A new development of 121 apartments is under consideration on a site north of the CastleWest Shopping Centre on Old Fort Rd.

The consultation will determine whether the number of apartments means the development is appropriate for the fast-track planning system.