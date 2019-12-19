News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Developers lodge plans for 2,500 homes at five sites across Dublin

Developers lodge plans for 2,500 homes at five sites across Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 07:17 AM

Plans for nearly 2,500 homes in Dublin have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They involve five separate large developments across the county.

The largest of the proposals involves 999 apartments in the North Wall Quay in Dublin city, with more than half for the rental market.

There are also plans for 659 apartments in nearby Sheriff Street Upper and the East Wall Road.

Towards the north of the county, plans have been lodged for 512 apartments in the Howth Road in Howth.

On the south side, there are also proposals for nearly 200 houses and apartments in Kilternan and 119 apartments in Dundrum.

Some of the applications are at consultation stage.

Others are full applications that have been lodged under the new fast-track mechanism for large developments.

READ MORE

Department to meet IRFU over FAI's stake in Aviva Stadium

More on this topic

Huge spike in apartments granted planning permissionHuge spike in apartments granted planning permission

Kerry County Council seeking to rezone land around seaside resort for housing - OPRKerry County Council seeking to rezone land around seaside resort for housing - OPR

Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%

Rising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults living with their parentsRising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults living with their parents


housingplanning permissionTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »