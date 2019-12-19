Developers lodge plans for 2,500 homes at five sites across Dublin

Plans for nearly 2,500 homes in Dublin have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They involve five separate large developments across the county.

The largest of the proposals involves 999 apartments in the North Wall Quay in Dublin city, with more than half for the rental market.

There are also plans for 659 apartments in nearby Sheriff Street Upper and the East Wall Road.

Towards the north of the county, plans have been lodged for 512 apartments in the Howth Road in Howth.

On the south side, there are also proposals for nearly 200 houses and apartments in Kilternan and 119 apartments in Dundrum.

Some of the applications are at consultation stage.

Others are full applications that have been lodged under the new fast-track mechanism for large developments.