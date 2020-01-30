News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Developers get go-ahead to build 290 apartments at Citywest despite Dunnes Stores objection

Developers get go-ahead to build 290 apartments at Citywest despite Dunnes Stores objection
File photo of Citywest Shopping Centre. Pic: Wikipedia
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 06:03 PM

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to 290 apartments at Citywest in spite of opposition to the plan by retail giant, Dunnes Stores.

OBSF Ltd has secured planning permission for the apartments across six apartment blocks ranging from five to seven storeys in height on a 2.9-hectare site at the Citywest Shopping Centre, Fortunestown.

However, documents released by the board show that Dunnes Stores was one of the objectors to the plan along with a large number of local residents.

In its comprehensive objection, Dunnes Stores stated that it wished to object as the proposal materially contravenes local planning policy and would have an adverse visual impact on the area.

Dunnes Stores is the anchor tenant at Citywest Shopping Centre where around 50,000 people visit each week.

In the objection, Dunnes claimed that the reduction in the shopping centre car parking capacity, combined with under-supply of parking to support the development, will put the shopping centre’s surface and basement car parks under significant pressure.

In its own submission, South Dublin County Council echoed some of the views expressed by Dunnes Stores and locals when it said that the proposed development fails to comply with the Fortunestown Local Area Plan (LAP) in relation to building height, density and dwelling mix.

The Council also said that the density of the development is too high and that development should be capped at three storeys

The Council recommended that two of the apartment blocks be omitted from the proposed development pending a future application which takes a holistic approach to the development around the shopping centre.

However, the appeals board has granted planning permission for all blocks proposed by the applicants.

The appeals ruled that the plan would provide residential accommodation at a location that would promote sustainable travel patterns.

The board also found that the proposal would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety, would achieve an acceptable standard of urban design and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

READ MORE

Appeal court overturns €158k damages award to ex-Revenue employee over fall

More on this topic

CSO figures show household wealth grew 80% from depth of recessionCSO figures show household wealth grew 80% from depth of recession

'There are a lot in my situation': Comedian moves family into parents' home to save for mortgage'There are a lot in my situation': Comedian moves family into parents' home to save for mortgage

Housing cure needs careful consideration of all options, not a knee-jerk reactionHousing cure needs careful consideration of all options, not a knee-jerk reaction

Colette Bennett: Housing is public need that can’t be supplied by private sectorColette Bennett: Housing is public need that can’t be supplied by private sector


planning permissionhousingCitywestTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT testsInsurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of BrexitMicheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigationGardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation


Lifestyle

She has her own sense of style, is counted as one of the country's fashion influences and has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.Meet the nation's new 'Style Counsellor' and fashion sensation, Eileen Smith

Fermenting sounds very complicated but it is actually quite simple and is the process by which wine or beer is made.Currabinny Cooks: An introduction to fermenting

Padhraig O’Loughlin is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Mater Private, Cork.Working Life: Padhraig O’Loughlin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »