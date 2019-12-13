News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Developers could break ground on controversial housing project in 2020

Developers could break ground on controversial housing project in 2020
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 07:07 AM

Developers could break ground on the O'Devaney Gardens project as early as next year.

The next step is for the plans to go to An Bord Pleanala but Dublin City Council's housing chief Brendan Kenny has said objections to the development could have set the project back a decade.

Last month, councillors gave the go ahead for the deal that will see more than 800 homes built on the site close to the Phoenix Park in Dublin 7.

During the vote, protesters stormed the council chamber, with some shouting "shame on you" at councillors who voted in favour.

Among the concerns was the cost of affordable units which was earmarked to be as high as €420,000, but a new deal was negotiated that will see the top price come in at €310,000.

Speaking in today's Herald, Brendan Kenny said that had a different plan been pursued on the back of objections, everything that has been done up until now would have to be abandoned.

The next step is for the plans to go to An Bord Pleanala.

If the development is approved, ground could be broken on the site by this time next year.

It will then take a further three years before the units will be ready to live in.

More on this topic

The cheapest county in Ireland to buy a house- latest figuresThe cheapest county in Ireland to buy a house- latest figures

Over 18,000 on social housing list for more than seven yearsOver 18,000 on social housing list for more than seven years

Sinn Féin compiles dossier of people’s experiences of homeless crisisSinn Féin compiles dossier of people’s experiences of homeless crisis

'Unconstitutional' rent freeze proposals will drive out landlords and investors - Govt'Unconstitutional' rent freeze proposals will drive out landlords and investors - Govt


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

UK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majorityUK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majority

Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in DonegalGardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border regionTaoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »