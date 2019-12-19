Developer secures planning for 1,416 apartments, including 17-storey tower, despite 20 objections

One of the country’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon, has secured planning permission for 1,416 apartments at Clongriffin in north Dublin.

As part of the fast track planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála, Gerard Gannon Properties Ltd has secured planning permission for 943 build-to-rent apartments and 473 build-to-sell units.

One of the blocks reaches to 17 storeys in height comprising of 210 build-to-rent apartments and all apartments are provided with private balconies/winter gardens/terraces.

Gannon Properties sought planning for 1,530 apartments across 12 blocks with the appeals board.

However, the appeals board has omitted one block containing 114 apartments from the permission as it has ordered that the associated land shall be retained for a maximum period of five years for potential use as a school site.

The board said: “If at the end of the period works have not commenced for a school, the site shall revert to a residential use.”

The original masterplan for a 53-hectare site at Clongriffin in 2003 provided for 3,600 residential units and to date, Gannon Properties has constructed 1,685 dwellings, duplexes and apartments with a further 503 units under construction.

The new applications represent part of the final development proposals for Clongriffin which is located 9.5km to the north east of Dublin city centre.

The appeals board ruled that the proposed development “would make a positive contribution to the emerging character of the area and would provide a substantial amount of residential accommodation of an acceptable standard with a suitable range of commercial and community services without injuring the amenities of other properties in the vicinity”.

The new plans also contain 10 shops and two creches. However, the latest plans faced local opposition.

Twenty submissions were lodged and objectors told the board that the Government’s fast-track rules are anti-democratic and does not provide sufficient weight to development and local plans or a proper role for public representatives.

Objectors also claimed that the absence of facilities to meet the needs of children and young people is a particular concern.

They also claimed that the proposed development would not provide such facilities and would increase the population, exacerbating the current shortfall in community facilities.

The objectors also pointed out that the proposed housing mix contains too great a proportion of apartments that are build-to-rent.

They said that the high proportion of rented homes would militate against the formation of a stable community with a suitable proportion of long-term residents.

Another objection was that the height and density are excessive and would amount to over-development.

Consultants for Gannon Properties told the appeals board that “the proposed development on these lands is unique in that 80% of the infrastructure, including roads, a rail station, water and drainage, as well as social and community facilities, are already in place.

The planning documentation said:

It is evident that apartment developments are required in urban areas to meet the current demand for housing, particularly in Dublin.

The planning documents stated that site for the apartments is already well served by a wide range of existing social and community facilities and is well located in terms of proximity to large retail centres and existing high-quality public transport.

The Gannon company has sought planning permission for an additional 420 apartments at the site and that application remains before Dublin City Council for decision.

Around 10% of the overall total units granted planning permission from the three applications are to provided for social housing.