Developer secures permission for 23-storey apartment block in Dublin's 'Connolly Quarter'

More than 741 apartments in Dublin city centre have been granted planning permission.

The homes will be built in blocks of up to 23 storeys in a development of the 'Connolly Quarter' beside Connolly Station.

A hotel, offices and shops are also planned for Connolly Quarter, but permission for those is still pending.

It will be built under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme.

Seventy-five of the units will be for social housing.

The planning application was part of an overall scheme for homes, two office buildings along with a hotel, and over 20 retail and amenity units.

Developer Ballymore says the project will create over 1,000 direct construction jobs for five years.

The development will also be the new home to Docklands Boxing Club and St Joseph's O'Connell Boys GAA Club - both clubs will have state-of-the-art new facilities.

Dublin Chamber's head of communications, Graeme McQueen, said: "The Connolly Quarter development is a perfect example of the kind of smart city planning that is badly needed in Dublin.

"Sites like this, positioned within the heart of the city and close to good public transport connections, are ripe for high density development.

"There is big demand for accommodation in the centre of Dublin, which this development will help to meet."