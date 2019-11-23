Developer says Cork tourist outlet village would have huge benefits

A former county manager, who acts as an adviser to developer Rioja Estates, says it’s vital that Cork secures the €100m investment proposed by the company for a ‘tourist outlet village’ (TOV) in Carrigtwohill as it would have a huge spin-off effect for the region.

“It is important that Cork secures this investment opportunity, which will provide an additional tourism and leisure attraction for the region,” Martin Riordan said.

He said the 850 jobs the development would support are only part of the equation because the amount of visitors it would attract both nationally and internationally would boost other businesses in the area.

Mr Riordan pointed to a survey carried out by CHL Consulting Company Ltd, which specialises in tourism-related developments, which show how lucrative TOVs can be to a region.

Their report said the experience of Kildare Village, and of outlet villages in Britain and Europe is that they can play an influential role in attracting international and domestic tourists to their areas.

At Kildare Village, 48% of their visitors are on holiday or a day out, and 79% travel from places outside Co Kildare.

The Cobh Municipal District Area Plan, compiled in 2017, specifically identified outlet villages as having potential for the area.

A commercial feasibility study prepared by retail and outdoor village specialists, Pragma Consulting Ltd, estimates that the Carrigtwohill TOV would initially attract some 218,000 tourists a year and this would rise over time.

It is estimated by the study that 50% of the 218,000 tourists visiting the TOV would stay in the area, generating upwards of 109,000 bednights.

Pragma has estimated that more than 300,000 day trips a year to the Carrigtwohill facility will be made by people living outside Cork, thereby bringing considerable revenue into the region.

Managing director of Rioja Estates, Giles Membrey, said their research had shown “that there is room for one more Tourist Outlet Village in Ireland”, and that Carrigtwohill would be the ideal site.

Although his company plans some adjustments to the road network serving the site they believe there is sufficient capacity on the existing road network to accommodate large visitor numbers.

“We are an off-peak trader as we open at 10am and close at 8pm, and therefore we have no impact on any rush hour traffic,” Mr Membrey said.

Meanwhile, there was further good news on the jobs front yesterday when a Chinese biopharmaceutical company announced it is building a €325m manufacturing plant in Dundalk which will lead to the creation of 200 jobs during the next five years.

The WuXi Biologics development, for which a planning application was submitted to Louth County Council last month, is being supported by the IDA and will bring total employment on WuXi Biologics’ Dundalk Campus to 600 by 2024.