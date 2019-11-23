News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Developer says Cork tourist outlet village would have huge benefits

Developer says Cork tourist outlet village would have huge benefits
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 05:35 AM

A former county manager, who acts as an adviser to developer Rioja Estates, says it’s vital that Cork secures the €100m investment proposed by the company for a ‘tourist outlet village’ (TOV) in Carrigtwohill as it would have a huge spin-off effect for the region.

“It is important that Cork secures this investment opportunity, which will provide an additional tourism and leisure attraction for the region,” Martin Riordan said.

He said the 850 jobs the development would support are only part of the equation because the amount of visitors it would attract both nationally and internationally would boost other businesses in the area.

Mr Riordan pointed to a survey carried out by CHL Consulting Company Ltd, which specialises in tourism-related developments, which show how lucrative TOVs can be to a region.

Their report said the experience of Kildare Village, and of outlet villages in Britain and Europe is that they can play an influential role in attracting international and domestic tourists to their areas.

At Kildare Village, 48% of their visitors are on holiday or a day out, and 79% travel from places outside Co Kildare.

The Cobh Municipal District Area Plan, compiled in 2017, specifically identified outlet villages as having potential for the area.

A commercial feasibility study prepared by retail and outdoor village specialists, Pragma Consulting Ltd, estimates that the Carrigtwohill TOV would initially attract some 218,000 tourists a year and this would rise over time.

It is estimated by the study that 50% of the 218,000 tourists visiting the TOV would stay in the area, generating upwards of 109,000 bednights.

Pragma has estimated that more than 300,000 day trips a year to the Carrigtwohill facility will be made by people living outside Cork, thereby bringing considerable revenue into the region.

Managing director of Rioja Estates, Giles Membrey, said their research had shown “that there is room for one more Tourist Outlet Village in Ireland”, and that Carrigtwohill would be the ideal site.

Although his company plans some adjustments to the road network serving the site they believe there is sufficient capacity on the existing road network to accommodate large visitor numbers.

“We are an off-peak trader as we open at 10am and close at 8pm, and therefore we have no impact on any rush hour traffic,” Mr Membrey said.

Meanwhile, there was further good news on the jobs front yesterday when a Chinese biopharmaceutical company announced it is building a €325m manufacturing plant in Dundalk which will lead to the creation of 200 jobs during the next five years.

The WuXi Biologics development, for which a planning application was submitted to Louth County Council last month, is being supported by the IDA and will bring total employment on WuXi Biologics’ Dundalk Campus to 600 by 2024.

READ MORE

Humble Marty says he's ‘not worthy’ of UCC honour

More on this topic

Miracle Zac almost killed hit-and-run opens Cork On Ice Miracle Zac almost killed hit-and-run opens Cork On Ice

€100m retail outlet centre proposed for Cork site€100m retail outlet centre proposed for Cork site

The Young Offenders will return for a third seriesThe Young Offenders will return for a third series

Plans for €100m 850 job 'Kildare Village' style retail centre on outskirts of Cork City revealedPlans for €100m 850 job 'Kildare Village' style retail centre on outskirts of Cork City revealed


CorkDevelopmentTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Talks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break downTalks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break down

UN fears for safety of Lisa Smith’s daughterUN fears for safety of Lisa Smith’s daughter

RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to death of 'beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle'Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to death of 'beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle'


Lifestyle

OUR fascination with interiors inspiration (in print, online and of course in the likes of social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram) is not going anywhere any time soon.Clutter is a symptom of the housing crisis

All your gardening news.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

Get ready for Stir-Up Sunday with this classic recipe.How to make Bake Off finalist Steph’s Great Grandma’s Christmas fruitcake

I’ve written about Puglia, Sicily, and even Calabria frequently but much less about Basilicata and Campania, both small wine regions but not to be dismissed.Wine with Leslie Williams: The white grapes of Southern Italy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »