Developer planning lookout tower at site of Dublin's Poolbeg chimneys

Pic: William Murphy
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 07:08 AM

Developer Harry Crosbie is planning a tourist lookout tower at the site of the Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin.

It comes as planning permission was yesterday granted for 3,500 homes in the area.

The well-known developer, who was behind the construction of the Point Theatre and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, said he has met architects and council representatives about his proposed plans.

It is reported that he wants to develop a tourist site beside the iconic chimney stack, which would not interfere with the structure of the chimneys.

The go-ahead was given to the construction of 3,500 homes at the site yesterday in a separate development.

25% of those homes will be allocated for social and affordable housing.

