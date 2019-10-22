News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Chivers site, Coolock
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 10:09 AM

A developer has offered to lease close to 500 apartments in Coolock in Dublin to the State for social homes.

Planning permission was granted two months ago for 471 flats in blocks up to nine storeys high at the old Chivers jam factory.

Local councillors say that the complex could end up becoming a new Ballymun.

Independent Cllr John Lyons has called for the original proposal, involving 350 apartments five storeys high, to be built instead.

"If built it will seriously injure the local community in Coolock, the infrastructure locally - the roads, the public transport.

"And the visual character of the community would be destroyed.

"It would be an eye sore."

