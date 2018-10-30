Home»Breaking News»ireland

Developer behind transformation of Dún Laoghaire ferry terminal pulls out of project

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 09:30 AM

The developer behind the plan to transform the former ferry terminal in Dún Laoghaire Harbour into a digital technology hub has pulled out of the project.

Philip Gannon, CEO of the Harbour Innovation Campus, announced today that the project would not be going ahead as he discovered the owner of the building had failed to secure the necessary foreshore licence to lease the building.

Mr Gannon secured planning permission two months ago for the €20m development which was aimed at leading global companies, start-ups, SMEs, academic institutions and state enterprise agencies.

However, Mr Gannon said he has terminated his lease on the ferry terminal building after he learned that the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company, which earlier this month moved under the control of Dún Laoghaire County Council (DLRCC), had failed to secure a foreshore licence to lease the building.

Mr Gannon said it was "very disappointing" that the plans would not be going ahead.

