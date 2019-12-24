News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Developer applies to increase height of Dublin apartment blocks to 10 storeys

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 11:23 AM

The company behind a plan to build hundreds of flats on the site of the Chivers jam factory in Dublin have asked to increase the size of the project.

It is the second time the number of flats proposed at the site has been increased.

Platinum Land said it intended to build 350 apartments in blocks of up to five stories when it asked councillors to rezone the former industrial site in Coolock two years ago.

However, it got permission from An Bord Pleanála earlier this year for 471 apartments in buildings up to nine storeys.

Now according to the Irish Times, the firm is asking the planning appeals board to allow another 80 apartments at the site and go up to 10 storeys.

The paper quotes local councillor John Lyons, who says the plan to increase the height is "a slap in the face to the local community".

He said: “The greed of this company knows no bounds. While we need homes we need them in reasonable, sensible developments.

"This is not a sensible, integrated plan, it is a slap in the face to the local community.”

