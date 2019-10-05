'Deutschmobil' launched to bring German to Irish classrooms

The German Embassy, Dublin has launched a 'Deutschmobil' in order to promote German as foreign language and support schools in doing so.

The Deutschmobil, described as a car and teacher, will tour Ireland until summer next year and will visit schools in rural and metropolitan areas.

It will run language workshops and assist in language classes and offer information about Germany and the German language around Ireland.

It also aims to inform students about job and study opportunities with German language skills in both Ireland and Germany.

The project is run by the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD, the Goethe Institut Dublin and the German Embassy Dublin, as well as the German-Irish Chamber of Commerce.

German Ambassador to Ireland, Deike Potzel, explained: “We are really delighted to launch the Deutschmobil once again in Ireland! From 2013 to 2017 a Deutschmobil already toured Ireland and reached almost 15.000 students from the ages of 4 to 18 at more than 250 schools all over Ireland. We want to build on that tremendous success”.