News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Deutschmobil' launched to bring German to Irish classrooms

'Deutschmobil' launched to bring German to Irish classrooms
From l-r: Carla Wentzel, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Ireland, H.E. Deike Potzel, German Ambassador to Ireland, Christine Kopke, Deutschmobil Language Teacher, DAAD, Michael Hauke, Head of Language Department, Goethe Institut, Ralf Lissek, CEO German Irish Chamber of Industry and Commerce
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 10:55 AM

The German Embassy, Dublin has launched a 'Deutschmobil' in order to promote German as foreign language and support schools in doing so.

The Deutschmobil, described as a car and teacher, will tour Ireland until summer next year and will visit schools in rural and metropolitan areas.

It will run language workshops and assist in language classes and offer information about Germany and the German language around Ireland.

It also aims to inform students about job and study opportunities with German language skills in both Ireland and Germany.

The project is run by the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD, the Goethe Institut Dublin and the German Embassy Dublin, as well as the German-Irish Chamber of Commerce.

German Ambassador to Ireland, Deike Potzel, explained: “We are really delighted to launch the Deutschmobil once again in Ireland! From 2013 to 2017 a Deutschmobil already toured Ireland and reached almost 15.000 students from the ages of 4 to 18 at more than 250 schools all over Ireland. We want to build on that tremendous success”.


More in this Section

Man, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injuredMan, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injured

More than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airportMore than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airport

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund


Lifestyle

Event in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI andCork sale offer much to suitall tastes,writes Des O’Sullivan.Kinsale auction aims to help save lives

This is our famous banana loaf recipe which has been with us since our very first market. It remains our most popular recipe, which ain’t bad for something as humble as a banana breadCurrabinny Cooks: Why you'll never throw another banana away again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »