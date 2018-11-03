Home»Breaking News»ireland

Detector dog identifies cocaine worth €4.6m at Rosslare Port

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 08:55 PM

A Revenue detector dog has helped identify cocaine worth €4.6 million at Rosslare Port.

'Defor' accompanied Revenue Officers equipped with a mobile x-ray scanner, as they intercepted 66kgs of illegal drugs destined for the Irish market.

Defor

The cocaine was discovered in a consignment of freight arriving here from Europe.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targeting inbound freight from Europe.

The operation, which was carried out by Customs and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is still ongoing.

Pic: Revenue

Digital Desk


