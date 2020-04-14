News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Details of the agreement bringing FF and FG together after 98 years

By Paul Hosford
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 06:41 PM

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs will tomorrow get their hands on the policy document which could form the basis of an agreement between the two parties after 98 years of political opposition in one form or another.

While agreement on the document is still some way off, it will propose a new "social contract" aimed at helping the country recover from the Covid-19 crisis including:

  • plans to bring the minimum wage in line with the living wage of €12.30 an hour

  • pause on college fee increases

  • tenants rights improvements

  • a massive state-sponsored social housing programme which will establish an affordable housing purchase scheme at the same time as ramping up the building of homes across the state. Particular attention will be given to the Dublin commuter belt and larger regional towns.

A plan to trial community childcare has also been mooted, as well as the implementation of a redrawn Sláintecare health system, though the permanent implementation of a one-tiered system is not currently in the document.

The document will contain a proposal to make Ireland’’s environmental commitments among the most ambitious in Europe, with the country achieving net-zero emissions within 30 years.

There will also be a number of initiatives for companies, including a stimulus package for businesses affected by the downturn in the economy in recent weeks.

