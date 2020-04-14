Details of the agreement bringing FF and FG together after 98 years

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs will tomorrow get their hands on the policy document which could form the basis of an agreement between the two parties after 98 years of political opposition in one form or another.
While agreement on the document is still some way off, it will propose a new "social contract" aimed at helping the country recover from the Covid-19 crisis including:
The document will contain a proposal to make Ireland’’s environmental commitments among the most ambitious in Europe, with the country achieving net-zero emissions within 30 years.
There will also be a number of initiatives for companies, including a stimulus package for businesses affected by the downturn in the economy in recent weeks.