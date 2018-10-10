Details emerge of second attack on paramedics in Cork in two days

Update: Gardaí are investigating two separate attacks on paramedics in Cork since the weekend.

Details of a second incident have emerged today following last night's incident in the Mahon area of the city in which a paramedic was assaulted and threatened with a knife.

A 16-year-old boy arrested at the scene has since been released without charge and garda enquiries are ongoing.

A garda spokesman said a file will now be prepared for the Garda National Juvenile Office.

However, gardaí have confirmed that they are also investigating another recent attack on paramedics in the city.

Two paramedics were injured as they responded to a call to a house in the Knocknaheeny area of the city at 8.30am last Sunday.

A female paramedic suffered a dislocated thumb and her male partner suffered soft tissue damage to his back during the incident.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.

He has since been released without charge and gardaí said they are in the process of preparing a file for the DPP in relation to the incident.

Teen arrested after assaulting and threatening paramedic in Cork

Gardaí arrested a teenager last night after a paramedic was assaulted and threatened with a knife at a house on the southside of Cork city.

The 16-year-old boy, who had been treated for a suspected overdose moments earlier, was detained under the provisions of the Public Order Act and was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the teenager has since been released without charge and garda enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred in the Elm Close housing estate in Mahon around midnight after paramedics were called to assist an unconscious teenager.

READ MORE: Curse of the Purple Pumpkin visible only to children has hit Cobh

When the boy came round after treatment, an altercation occurred and a struggle ensued after which the boy and one of the paramedics fell down the stairs.

The paramedic suffered bruises to his ribs during the incident.

The paramedics were then threatened with a knife and they requested garda backup.

Gardaí from Blackrock responded, followed by gardaí from Anglesea St, and they arrested the teenager at the scene.

The garda spokesman said a file will now be prepared for the Garda National Juvenile Office.