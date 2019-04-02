Detailed proposals for directly elected mayors released by Government

Directly elected mayors will take over most of the decision-making powers from local authority chief executives.

The Government has outlined its proposals for what role the mayors in Limerick, Cork and Waterford will play.

Under the Government’s proposals, a directly elected mayor with executive functions would: perform a significant amount of the executive functions currently performed by local authority chief executives;

prepare and oversee implementation of a programme of office (similar to a programme for government);

ensure that the chief executive performs the functions of the local authority in accordance with the mayor and elected council’s policies;

be an ex-officio member and cathaoirleach of the elected council, contributing to the elected council’s exercise of their reserved functions;

represent the entire local authority area at local, national and international level.

A public information campaign will be launched over the next fortnight.

Voters will be asked about the plans on May 24.

Read the proposals here: