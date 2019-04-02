NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Detailed proposals for directly elected mayors released by Government

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Directly elected mayors will take over most of the decision-making powers from local authority chief executives.

The Government has outlined its proposals for what role the mayors in Limerick, Cork and Waterford will play.

    Under the Government’s proposals, a directly elected mayor with executive functions would:

  • perform a significant amount of the executive functions currently performed by local authority chief executives;

  • prepare and oversee implementation of a programme of office (similar to a programme for government);

  • ensure that the chief executive performs the functions of the local authority in accordance with the mayor and elected council’s policies;

  • be an ex-officio member and cathaoirleach of the elected council, contributing to the elected council’s exercise of their reserved functions;

  • represent the entire local authority area at local, national and international level.

A public information campaign will be launched over the next fortnight.

Voters will be asked about the plans on May 24.

Read the proposals here:

READ MORE

Donkey Sanctuary: Unwanted foals being dumped nationwide in worrying trend

More on this topic

Saracens to play matches at Spurs’ new stadium

There’s a £700 burger in Japan – here are 4 other hilariously expensive burgers you can actually buy

10 tips for the perfect cover letter

10 tips for the perfect CV

KEYWORDS

Directly Elected MayorLimerickCorkWaterford

More in this Section

‘Long-standing feud’ results in convictions for five men

Coveney: Prepare for no-deal Brexit

Cork airport launches eight new routes

British MPs reject four options as Brexit deadlock continues


Lifestyle

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

'Even people like Ed Sheeran are a positive influence', says Cork guitarist Bill Shanley

Making Cents: Thousands have inadequate health insurance cover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »